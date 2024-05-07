Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Trading 3.5% Higher

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 179,165 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 132,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

The company has a market cap of $60.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Fury Gold Mines worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

