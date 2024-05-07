GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $27,000 in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,210,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 361,727 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,851,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 169,544 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 343,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tronox by 371.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 551,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 434,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

NYSE TROX opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.91. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Tronox’s payout ratio is -22.42%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

