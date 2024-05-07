GBS (NYSE:GBS) Shares Down 3.1%

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 59,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 955,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.32.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

