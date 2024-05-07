GE Vernova (GEV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV):

5/1/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $154.00 to $164.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Melius. They set a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2024 – GE Vernova had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2024 – GE Vernova was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $169.15 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $171.17.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $149,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

