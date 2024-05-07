GE Vernova (GEV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV):
- 5/1/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $154.00 to $164.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Melius. They set a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/18/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/17/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/17/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/16/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/12/2024 – GE Vernova had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2024 – GE Vernova was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/2/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/2/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
NYSE GEV opened at $169.15 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $171.17.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
