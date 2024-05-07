Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Gentex Trading Up

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Gentex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

