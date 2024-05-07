Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GETY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In other Getty Images news, SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 33,177 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $153,941.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 261,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 33,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $153,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 261,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $1,180,674.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,598,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,511,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,276,490 shares of company stock worth $5,677,587. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 49.3% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Images by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.63 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Getty Images has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Images will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

