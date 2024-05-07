Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.35.
A number of analysts have issued reports on GETY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.
View Our Latest Analysis on GETY
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 49.3% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Images by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Getty Images Price Performance
Getty Images stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.63 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Getty Images has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $7.35.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Images will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
About Getty Images
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Images
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.