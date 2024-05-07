GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

