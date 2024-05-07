Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $433.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.75. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $109.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.00 million. Research analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

About Global Indemnity Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC ( NASDAQ:GBLI Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.