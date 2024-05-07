GoDaddy Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GDDY)

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for GoDaddy in a report released on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now expects that the technology company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.73.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $128.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $128.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.09.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,572.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,025,346 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

