Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Trading 4.1% Higher

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.55. 352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

