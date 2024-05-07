Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 528,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Graco worth $45,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 3,063.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $501,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GGG opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.37. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Further Reading

