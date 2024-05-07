GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Shares Up 1.2%

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.47 and last traded at $49.47. Approximately 2,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 million, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000.

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.

