Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 224 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.86.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

