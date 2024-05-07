Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Get Etsy alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Etsy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 9,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Etsy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Etsy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 88.6% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $102.81. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.