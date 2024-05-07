Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,621 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,071 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,087,143. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.48.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.72.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

