Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,619 CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CAVA Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951 in the last 90 days.

CAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

Shares of CAVA opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $77.14.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

