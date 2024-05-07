Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 130.9% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

