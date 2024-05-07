Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $273,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $317.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 882.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.40 and a 12-month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,576 shares of company stock worth $94,052,850 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

