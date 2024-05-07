Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $447,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPD opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

