Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 371 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 153,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,178,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APO opened at $111.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.34. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

