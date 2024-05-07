Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 880 Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.95% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 186,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ GXTG opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $29.82.
About Global X Thematic Growth ETF
The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.
