Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 469,421 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $7,690,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,016,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 799,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,372 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.