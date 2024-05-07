Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Shares Down 9.6%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) dropped 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 21,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 48,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Harbor Diversified Trading Down 9.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.98.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

