Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Lessened by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,879,000 after acquiring an additional 55,258 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Hasbro by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,801,000 after buying an additional 765,898 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,188,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after buying an additional 92,552 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after acquiring an additional 836,474 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -27.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.