HC Wainwright Cuts Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Price Target to $8.00

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Scilex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SCLX opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Scilex has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scilex will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Scilex Company Profile
Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.
