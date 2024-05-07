HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NextCure Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. NextCure has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextCure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 1st quarter worth $952,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 372,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

