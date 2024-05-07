HC Wainwright Trims KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Target Price to $20.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

KALV stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $512.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.92.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $321,736.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,014.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 24,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $351,169.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,074.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $321,736.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,014.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,978 shares of company stock worth $1,070,918 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

