Head to Head Comparison: Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) versus BowFlex (NYSE:BFX)

Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) and BowFlex (NYSE:BFX – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Get Yamaha alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Yamaha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of BowFlex shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of BowFlex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yamaha and BowFlex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamaha 0 0 0 0 N/A BowFlex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

BowFlex has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 925.64%. Given BowFlex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BowFlex is more favorable than Yamaha.

This table compares Yamaha and BowFlex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamaha N/A N/A N/A BowFlex -32.13% -162.93% -48.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yamaha and BowFlex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamaha N/A N/A N/A $109.39 0.20 BowFlex $226.39 million 0.03 -$105.40 million ($2.10) -0.09

Yamaha has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BowFlex. BowFlex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamaha, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Yamaha

(Get Free Report)

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands. The company also provides acoustic design, unified communication devices, electronic devices, automotive sound system, automobile interior components, factory automation equipment, and golf products. In addition, it is involved in the music schools and resort business. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

About BowFlex

(Get Free Report)

BowFlex Inc., a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers cardio products, exercise bikes, treadmills, ellipticals, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebells, and barbells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, and Schwinn brands, as well as digital fitness platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, online-only retailers, electronics stores, furniture stores, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. The company was formerly known as Nautilus, Inc. and changed its name to BowFlex Inc. in November 2023. BowFlex Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. On March 4, 2024, BowFlex Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.