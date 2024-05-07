Head-To-Head Survey: Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX) & W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX – Get Free Report) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Stratex Oil & Gas and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A W&T Offshore 2.93% -71.70% -1.95%

Volatility and Risk

Stratex Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

42.9% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Stratex Oil & Gas and W&T Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratex Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 0 0 1 0 3.00

W&T Offshore has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 225.00%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stratex Oil & Gas and W&T Offshore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A W&T Offshore $532.66 million 0.66 $15.60 million $0.10 24.00

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Stratex Oil & Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stratex Oil & Gas

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, and development of crude oil in Kansas and Texas, as well as non-operated working interests in North Dakota, Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Kansas. The company is also involved in the sale of oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Poway Muffler and Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. in May 2012. Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

