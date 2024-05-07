Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 107.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,187 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,405,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,974,000 after purchasing an additional 567,206 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,593,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,025,000 after buying an additional 81,427 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 11,010,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,129,000 after buying an additional 3,350,506 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,084,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,986,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after acquiring an additional 46,546 shares during the period.

NYSE:HR opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

