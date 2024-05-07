Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Down 5.5%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 34,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 69,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The stock has a market cap of $7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 397,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.36% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company's stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

