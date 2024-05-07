Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.3% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parthenon LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 44,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 19,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 122,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,918,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 37,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $191.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $133.13 and a one year high of $200.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.82. The stock has a market cap of $551.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,042,525 shares of company stock worth $190,961,526 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

