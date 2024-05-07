Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Hologic worth $54,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Hologic by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Hologic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

