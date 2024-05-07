Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hologic

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,183,000 after purchasing an additional 216,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hologic by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,564 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,897,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,243 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 9.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,721,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,472,000 after buying an additional 141,542 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.