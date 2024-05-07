Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HOLX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Hologic by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

