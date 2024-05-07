H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$205.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

