Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HII. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.1 %
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.
Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries
In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,024 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
