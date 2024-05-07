Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.56. 426,808 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 386,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Hycroft Mining Stock Up 9.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

