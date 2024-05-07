Hydro One (H) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Hydro One to post earnings of C$0.50 per share for the quarter.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.83%.

Hydro One Price Performance

TSE H opened at C$39.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.00. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$32.79 and a 52-week high of C$41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on H. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.56.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

