Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Ichor news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICHR opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.98. Ichor has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

