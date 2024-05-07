Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance
Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $9.00.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support
About Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
