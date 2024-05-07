Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $199.92 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $201.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

