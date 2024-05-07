Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $199.92 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $122.33 and a 52-week high of $201.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.08.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.