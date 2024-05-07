Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Insulet worth $47,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Insulet by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Insulet by 104.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $176.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $331.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

