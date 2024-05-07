Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Shares Down 15.5%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 1,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Get Integrated Ventures alerts:

Integrated Ventures Stock Down 15.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.02.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Integrated Ventures had a negative net margin of 581.64% and a negative return on equity of 3,899.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.