Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

IDN opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.81. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

