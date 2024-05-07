InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

InterDigital Stock Up 1.6 %

IDCC stock opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.08. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $105.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $61,964.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 17.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in InterDigital by 49.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

