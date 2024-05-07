International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
International Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of IBOC opened at $60.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.92. International Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47.
International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 13,325.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in International Bancshares by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 37.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 69.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
