International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IBOC opened at $60.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.92. International Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,312,245 shares in the company, valued at $71,149,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 13,325.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in International Bancshares by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 37.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 69.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.