International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $184.55

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 184.55 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 183.60 ($2.31), with a volume of 181230594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.43 ($2.25).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.89) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 220 ($2.76) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 215 ($2.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.30.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

