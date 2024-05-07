International Game Technology (IGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. International Game Technology has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect International Game Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Game Technology Price Performance

NYSE:IGT opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.94.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus cut their target price on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

